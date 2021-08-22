Insider Buying: The Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Independent Director Just Bought 11% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Potential Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, David Ramsay, recently bought US$115k worth of stock, paying US$1.18 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 11%.

See our latest analysis for Savara

Savara Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director David Ramsay was not the only time they bought Savara shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$1m worth of shares at a price of US$1.45 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.24). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Savara insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Savara insiders have about 1.9% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.6m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Savara Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Savara insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Savara (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Cannabis Stocks That Just Might Triple by 2023

    Marijuana is seen as one of the biggest growth markets around, even if many of its leading stocks have fallen far short of expectations. Once the cannabis industry finally does take off we may see all boats lifted by the rising tide, but Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) may have already tripled in value by then. Alex Carchidi (Planet 13 Holdings): If you've ever visited the Las Vegas Strip, you've probably seen or even experienced Planet 13's flagship cannabis superstore, where more than a million tourists flocked to buy marijuana in 2019.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Soar

    Cathie Wood was the darling of Wall Street last year as her ARK funds smashed the returns of the overall market. Let's find out why they think you should take a hard look at Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Will Healy (Twilio): Twilio has become one of the more significant holdings in Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF and two other ARK Invest funds.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • 5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

    Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy. The first top stock that could make patient investors a lot richer by 2035 is Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • 3 Boring Healthcare Stocks Everyone Should Own

    These pharmaceutical giants offer strong, dependable dividends and the size to weather the market's ups and downs.

  • Palantir Is an Enigma. The Opportunity in Its Stock Is Far More Clear.

    Palantir stock is a favorite of retail investors, but the company’s outside-the-box thinking makes some on Wall Street nervous.

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • 3 Retail Stocks With Juicy Dividends You Can Buy Right Now

    Investors win big with stocks that offer potential for capital appreciation and tempting shareholder payouts.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Still Isn’t Buying. Here’s What It Sold.

    Warren Buffett’s company trimmed its holdings in three pharma stocks, GM, and Chevron—but bought its own shares.

  • Three Things That Tell Me Lordstown Motors Is in Deep Trouble

    With the founder gone, those left behind are scrambling to turn what's left into a real business.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks hedge funds are buying. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying. Dividend investing is something that must be done with care and great deliberation. […]