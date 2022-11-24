Insider Buying: The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) CFO & Interim Controller Just Bought 67% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) should definitely note that the CFO & Interim Controller, Gary Mick, recently paid US$22.12 per share to buy US$155k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 67%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Six Flags Entertainment

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Executive Director Selim Bassoul for US$4.4m worth of shares, at about US$38.64 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$22.31 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Six Flags Entertainment insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Six Flags Entertainment

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Six Flags Entertainment insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Six Flags Entertainment Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Six Flags Entertainment insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Six Flags Entertainment you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

