Insider Buying: The SpareBank 1 Telemark (OB:SBTE) Chief Executive Officer Just Bought kr113k Worth Of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Per Halvorsen, the Chief Executive Officer of SpareBank 1 Telemark (OB:SBTE) recently shelled out kr113k to buy stock, at kr119 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 31%.

SpareBank 1 Telemark Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

insider Morten Christoffersen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr1.3m worth of shares at a price of kr116 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of kr120. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While SpareBank 1 Telemark insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests SpareBank 1 Telemark insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about kr31m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The SpareBank 1 Telemark Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of SpareBank 1 Telemark we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

