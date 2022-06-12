Insider Buying: The Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Senior Independent Director Just Bought 233% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) should definitely note that the Senior Independent Director, David N. Garman, recently paid UK£0.48 per share to buy UK£84k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 233%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Speedy Hire

In fact, the recent purchase by David N. Garman was the biggest purchase of Speedy Hire shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.48. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Speedy Hire share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Speedy Hire insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Speedy Hire Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our information indicates that Speedy Hire insiders own about UK£596k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Speedy Hire Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Speedy Hire insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Speedy Hire. For example - Speedy Hire has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

