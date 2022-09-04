Insider Buying: The Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Independent Non Executive Director Just Bought 9.3% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Independent Non Executive Director, Peter Dempsey, recently bought AU$95k worth of stock, for AU$0.73 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 9.3%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Service Stream

In fact, the recent purchase by Peter Dempsey was the biggest purchase of Service Stream shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.72). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Service Stream insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Service Stream Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Service Stream insiders own about AU$41m worth of shares. That equates to 9.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Service Stream Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Service Stream insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Service Stream. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Service Stream and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

