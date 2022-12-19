Insider Buying: The Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Independent Director Just Bought 15% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jeffery Allen, the Independent Director of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) recently shelled out US$87k to buy stock, at US$17.35 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 15%.

Summit State Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Belinda Guadarrama for US$150k worth of shares, at about US$16.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$15.65). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Summit State Bank insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Summit State Bank

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Summit State Bank insiders own 31% of the company, worth about US$32m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Summit State Bank Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Summit State Bank shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Summit State Bank is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

