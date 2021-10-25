Insider Buying: The Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Co-Founder Just Bought 2.2% More Shares

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Co-Founder, Julian Dunkerton, recently bought a whopping UK£989k worth of stock, at a price of UK£2.66. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 2.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Superdry

Notably, that recent purchase by Julian Dunkerton is the biggest insider purchase of Superdry shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£2.56. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Julian Dunkerton.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Superdry

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Superdry insiders own about UK£55m worth of shares. That equates to 26% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Superdry Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Superdry shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Superdry that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

