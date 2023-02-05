Insider Buying: Thomas Claugus Just Spent CA$323k On Pipestone Energy Corp. (TSE:PIPE) Shares

Potential Pipestone Energy Corp. (TSE:PIPE) shareholders may wish to note that insider Thomas Claugus recently bought CA$323k worth of stock, paying CA$3.20 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pipestone Energy

In fact, the recent purchase by Thomas Claugus was the biggest purchase of Pipestone Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$2.90 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 190.85k shares for CA$562k. On the other hand they divested 20.00k shares, for CA$107k. Overall, Pipestone Energy insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about CA$2.94. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Pipestone Energy insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about CA$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pipestone Energy Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Pipestone Energy we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pipestone Energy you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

