Insider Buying: The Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Independent Non-Executive Director Just Bought 50% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Timothy Reed, the Independent Non-Executive Director of Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) recently shelled out AU$95k to buy stock, at AU$12.67 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 50%.

See our latest analysis for Transurban Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Transurban Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Craig Drummond for AU$544k worth of shares, at about AU$13.72 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$12.63). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Transurban Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Transurban Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Transurban Group insiders own about AU$20m worth of shares. That equates to 0.05% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Transurban Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Transurban Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Transurban Group has 3 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.