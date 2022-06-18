Insider Buying: The Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Chief Financial Officer Just Bought 329% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Chief Financial Officer, Sean Grant, recently bought US$68k worth of stock, for US$13.60 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 329%, which is good to see.

Vera Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Sean Grant is the biggest insider purchase of Vera Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$13.92. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Vera Therapeutics insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Sean Grant.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Vera Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Vera Therapeutics insiders have about 0.7% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.7m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Vera Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Vera Therapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Vera Therapeutics (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

