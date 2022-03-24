Insider Buying: The Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) Independent Chairman Just Bought 25% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman, Stephen Macadam F., recently paid US$127 per share to buy US$202k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 25%.

Veritiv Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Stephen Macadam F. is the biggest insider purchase of Veritiv shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$125. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Stephen Macadam F. was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Stephen Macadam F. bought a total of 3.10k shares over the year at an average price of US$127. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.4% of Veritiv shares, worth about US$83m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Veritiv Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Veritiv we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Veritiv and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

