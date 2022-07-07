Insider Buying: The Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Chairman of the Board Just Bought 46% More Shares

Those following along with Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Paul Manning, Chairman of the Board of the company, who spent a stonking US$10.0m on stock at an average price of US$2.10. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 46%.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Paul Manning was the biggest purchase of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$2.73), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Verrica Pharmaceuticals. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Verrica Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 2 of these are concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

