Insider Buying: The Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN) Independent Chairman of the Board Just Bought 43% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Reginald Nelson, recently paid AU$0.036 per share to buy AU$147k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 43%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vintage Energy

In fact, the recent purchase by Reginald Nelson was the biggest purchase of Vintage Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.081), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Vintage Energy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Vintage Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 21% of Vintage Energy shares, worth about AU$5.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Vintage Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Vintage Energy insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Vintage Energy has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

