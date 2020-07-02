Insider Buying: Wendye Robbins Just Spent US$68k On RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Wendye Robbins, a RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider, recently shelled out US$68k to buy stock, at US$26.01 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 133%, which is arguably a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RAPT Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Brian Wong for US$300k worth of shares, at about US$12.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$27.74. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

RAPT Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does RAPT Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. RAPT Therapeutics insiders own about US$20m worth of shares. That equates to 3.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RAPT Therapeutics Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in RAPT Therapeutics shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing RAPT Therapeutics. At Simply Wall St, we've found that RAPT Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

