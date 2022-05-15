Insider Buying: The Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) President Just Bought 1.1% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) should definitely note that the President, Gregg Lowe, recently paid US$64.11 per share to buy US$256k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.1%.

Check out our latest analysis for Wolfspeed

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wolfspeed

Notably, that recent purchase by Gregg Lowe is the biggest insider purchase of Wolfspeed shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$78.07. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Wolfspeed insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$73.51. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Wolfspeed is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Wolfspeed insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$53m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Wolfspeed Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Wolfspeed we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Wolfspeed has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Story continues

Of course Wolfspeed may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.