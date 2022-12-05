Insider Buying: The Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Independent Director Just Bought 76% More Shares

Potential Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Edward Rapp, recently bought US$207k worth of stock, paying US$0.69 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 76%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Xos

In fact, the recent purchase by Edward Rapp was the biggest purchase of Xos shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.61 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Edward Rapp was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Xos Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Xos insiders own 52% of the company, currently worth about US$53m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Xos Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Xos insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Xos that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

