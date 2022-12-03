Insider Buying: The Xref Limited (ASX:XF1) Independent Non-Executive Chairman Just Bought AU$68k Worth Of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Thomas Stianos, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Xref Limited (ASX:XF1) recently shelled out AU$68k to buy stock, at AU$0.34 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Xref Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Thomas Stianos was the biggest purchase of Xref shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.33 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Thomas Stianos was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Xref

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 34% of Xref shares, worth about AU$21m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Xref Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Xref shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Xref that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

