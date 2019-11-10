This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Actuant Corporation (NYSE:EPAC)

Investors may wish to note that the Executive VP & CFO of Actuant Corporation, Ricky Dillon, recently netted US$63k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$25.89. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 5.4%.

Actuant Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Roger Roundhouse, sold US$232k worth of shares at a price of US$22.59 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$26.65, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 23% of Roger Roundhouse's stake.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 12698 shares worth US$295k. Actuant insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EPAC Recent Insider Trading, November 10th 2019 More

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Actuant insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$9.4m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Actuant Insiders?

An insider sold Actuant shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Actuant is growing earnings. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. We'd certainly think twice before buying! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Actuant, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

