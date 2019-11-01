This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In C.banner International Holdings Limited (HKG:1028)

We note that the C.banner International Holdings Limited (HKG:1028) Founder & Executive Chairman, Yixi Chen, recently sold CN¥270k worth of stock for CN¥0.27 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 0.08%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At C.banner International Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by Yixi Chen is the biggest insider sale of C.banner International Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of HK$0.27. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Yixi Chen sold a total of 1060000 shares over the year at an average price of CN¥0.27. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:1028 Recent Insider Trading, November 1st 2019 More

Insider Ownership of C.banner International Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. C.banner International Holdings insiders own 63% of the company, currently worth about HK$345m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The C.banner International Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold C.banner International Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if C.banner International Holdings is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

