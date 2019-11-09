This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

We wouldn't blame CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Venkatesh Durvasula, the Executive VP & President of Europe recently netted about US$2.1m selling shares at an average price of US$70.48. That sale reduced their total holding by 16% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

CyrusOne Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Venkatesh Durvasula was the biggest sale of CyrusOne shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$65.60. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6955 shares worth US$349k. On the other hand they divested 84394 shares, for US$5.4m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of CyrusOne shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does CyrusOne Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that CyrusOne insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$68m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The CyrusOne Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for CyrusOne.

