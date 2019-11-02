This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Anyone interested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) should probably be aware that the Executive VP of Corporate Affairs, Brett Pletcher, recently divested US$359k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$63.31 each. That sale was 21% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Gilead Sciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Brett Pletcher is the biggest insider sale of Gilead Sciences shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$64.66). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 21% of Brett Pletcher's holding.

Brett Pletcher divested 6285 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$63.41. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Gilead Sciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Gilead Sciences insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$169m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Gilead Sciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Gilead Sciences is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Gilead Sciences, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

