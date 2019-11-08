This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

We'd be surprised if Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior Executive Vice President, Joseph Exnicios, recently sold US$227k worth of stock at US$40.97 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 11% in their holding.

Hancock Whitney Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Joseph Exnicios was the biggest sale of Hancock Whitney shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$41.26, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11%of Joseph Exnicios's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 6700 shares worth US$273k. Insiders in Hancock Whitney didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HWC Recent Insider Trading, November 8th 2019

Does Hancock Whitney Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hancock Whitney insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hancock Whitney Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Hancock Whitney is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Hancock Whitney, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

