This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Indian Energy Exchange Limited (NSE:IEX)

We note that a Indian Energy Exchange Limited (NSE:IEX) insider, Prasanna Rao, recently sold ₹2.1m worth of stock for ₹140 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 21%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Indian Energy Exchange

The insider, Akhilesh Awasthy, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹7.3m worth of shares at a price of ₹141 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of ₹145. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 22% of Akhilesh Awasthy's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 518831 shares worth ₹79m. In the last year Indian Energy Exchange insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NSEI:IEX Recent Insider Trading, November 4th 2019

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Indian Energy Exchange insiders have about 0.4% of the stock, worth approximately ₹179m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Indian Energy Exchange Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Indian Energy Exchange is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Indian Energy Exchange.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

