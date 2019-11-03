This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Anyone interested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Robert Albanese, recently divested US$241k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$12.03 each. That sale was 16% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Investors Bancorp

The Independent Director, Doreen Byrnes, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$382k worth of shares at a price of US$12.78 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$12.06. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 70000 shares worth US$844k. Investors Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Investors Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.4% of Investors Bancorp shares, worth about US$77m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Investors Bancorp Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Investors Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Investors Bancorp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

