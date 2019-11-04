This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In JK Paper Limited (NSE:JKPAPER)

We wouldn't blame JK Paper Limited (NSE:JKPAPER) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Pradip Khaitan, a company insider, recently netted about ₹46m selling shares at an average price of ₹125. However, that sale only accounted for 3.7% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JK Paper

insider Raghupati Singhania made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹47m worth of shares at a price of ₹122 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of ₹119. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1267200 shares worth ₹155m. But insiders sold 366000 shares worth ₹46m. Overall, JK Paper insiders were net buyers last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of JK Paper

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that JK Paper insiders own 7.8% of the company, worth about ₹1.7b. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At JK Paper Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought JK Paper stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for JK Paper.

