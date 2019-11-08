This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

We note that the Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Executive VP & COO, Kye Mitchell, recently sold US$30k worth of stock for US$41.94 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 0.8%.

Kforce Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Executive VP & COO Kye Mitchell was not the only time they sold Kforce shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$36.30 per share in a -US$635.7k sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$41.42). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 15% of Kye Mitchell's stake.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 64668 shares for a total of US$2.2m. Kforce insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Kforce Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Kforce insiders own about US$109m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kforce Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Kforce stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Kforce is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious.

