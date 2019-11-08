This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

We'd be surprised if MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Robert Dwyer, recently sold US$353k worth of stock at US$70.54 per share. That sale was 20% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MasTec

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director Robert Dwyer was not the only time they sold MasTec shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$51.66 per share in a -US$516.6k sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$70.85). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 30% of Robert Dwyer's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$1.4m for 23000 shares sold. MasTec insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MTZ Recent Insider Trading, November 8th 2019 More

Insider Ownership of MasTec

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. MasTec insiders own about US$1.1b worth of shares (which is 21% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The MasTec Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold MasTec shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in MasTec, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

