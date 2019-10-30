This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT)

Anyone interested in Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) should probably be aware that the Deputy Chairman, David Reed, recently divested AU$615k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of AU$0.21 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Neometals

In fact, the recent sale by David Reed was the biggest sale of Neometals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of AU$0.20. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 319248 shares worth AU$68k. But insiders sold 3000000 shares worth AU$615k. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Neometals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Neometals insiders own about AU$14m worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Neometals Tell Us?

An insider sold Neometals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

