This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

We'd be surprised if NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shareholders haven't noticed that the Founder, Jin-Long Chen, recently sold US$135k worth of stock at US$12.26 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 1.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NGM Biopharmaceuticals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Peter Svennilson bought US$320k worth of shares at a price of US$16.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$13.01 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 42000 shares for US$672k. But they sold 10986 for US$135k. Overall, NGM Biopharmaceuticals insiders were net buyers last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does NGM Biopharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that NGM Biopharmaceuticals insiders own 6.1% of the company, worth about US$52m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The NGM Biopharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

