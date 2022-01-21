This Insider Just Sold Shares of Procter & Gamble Co

GuruFocus data shows that Shailesh Jejurikar, COO of Procter & Gamble Co ( PG), sold 49337 shares on 2022-01-20.

Insiders selling shares can cause investors concern. This could indicate that insiders have become bearish about the shares of their company's stock. Investors should pay close attention to insiders' ability to determine the company's value. We will take a closer look at the insider sale to determine if investors should be skeptical about Procter & Gamble Co.


Trades of Shailesh Jjurikar



Shailesh Jjurikar sold 100894 shares over the last year.

It means Shailesh Jjurikar is selling the stock of their company over a longer period. Contrary to what was expected, this could be a good sign for stock. Insiders selling frequently could indicate that their company has a large number of stock options for executives. Executives will sell some shares to raise cash. It is possible, however, that insiders became more bearish about the stock. Insider selling should not be taken lightly by investors.


Trends from the inside


One insider selling doesn't necessarily mean other insiders have a bearish view of the stock. Is the stock being sold by other insiders? Or have top company executives and owners bought more recently?

Procter & Gamble Co's insider transactions history shows that there were 0 insider buys over the last year. In the meantime, there were 63 insider sales over that same period.

Shailesh Jejurikar has not been the only insider to sell shares in recent months. Other company insiders have also started selling more than buying, which can be problematic for investors. We should remember that insiders can sell shares for many reasons. A high level of insider sales could indicate a negative sign or neutral, depending upon the motivation behind it.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

