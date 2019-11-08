This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In R Systems International Limited (NSE:RSYSTEMS)

Investors may wish to note that the President & Senior Executive Director of R Systems International Limited, Baldev Singh, recently netted ₹330k from selling stock, receiving an average price of ₹47.15. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 6.3%.

View our latest analysis for R Systems International

R Systems International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Baldev Singh is the biggest insider sale of R Systems International shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of ₹51.00, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 6.3% of Baldev Singh's stake.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NSEI:RSYSTEMS Recent Insider Trading, November 8th 2019 More

I will like R Systems International better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does R Systems International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that R Systems International insiders own 83% of the company, worth about ₹4.9b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At R Systems International Tell Us?

An insider sold R Systems International shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since R Systems International is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

Of course R Systems International may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.