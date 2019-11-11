This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Some Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman, Charles Morrison, recently sold a whopping US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$75.80 per share. That's a big dump, and it decreased their holding size by 20%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wingstop

In fact, the recent sale by Charles Morrison was the biggest sale of Wingstop shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$75.98. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$2.2m for 28964 shares sold. Insiders in Wingstop didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Wingstop

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of Wingstop shares, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Wingstop Insiders?

Insiders sold Wingstop shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Wingstop, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

