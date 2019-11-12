This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Xilinx, Inc., J. Patterson, recently netted US$96k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$96.36. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 4.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Xilinx

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Vincent Tong, for US$840k worth of shares, at about US$105 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$95.23. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 24179 shares worth US$2.5m. Insiders in Xilinx didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Xilinx Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Xilinx insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$43m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Xilinx Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Xilinx makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Xilinx.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

