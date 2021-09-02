INSIDER PHOTOS: We waded into parts of Philadelphia that are underwater after remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the region

Firefighters deployed a motorboat in Center City

Charles Davis/Insider

Long-time residents said they have never seen such flooding

Charles Davis/Insider

Floodwaters were expected to rise throughout the day

Charles Davis/Insider

The Vine Street Expressway is normally jammed with traffic

Charles Davis/Insider

The highway is a major artery that cuts through the center of Philadelphia

Charles Davis/Insider

The floodwater was at least 10 feet high

Charles Davis/Insider

Exit ramps were lined with stalled cars

Charles Davis/Insider

Flooding was worse closer to the Schuylkill River.

Charles Davis/Insider

The flash flooding was accompanied by several tornadoes in the area

Charles Davis/Insider

It's not yet clear when the highway will reopen

Charles Davis/Insider

The Vine Street Expressway connects to several major highways

Charles Davis/Insider

Parts of the expressway looked like a river itself

Charles Davis/Insider

Floodwaters destroyed cars at several apartment buildings

Charles Davis/Insider

In some cases, the water rushed in before owners could act

Charles Davis/Insider

Firefighters were working to clear streets in Center City

Charles Davis/Insider

Flooding was particularly bad near Arch Street and 22nd

Charles Davis/Insider

Flooding blocked access to buildings in Center City

Charles Davis/Insider

Dozens of cars around the city were at least partially submerged

Charles Davis/Insider

Firefighters worked all morning to clear the streets

Charles Davis/Insider

First-responders deployed a special operations unit

Charles Davis/Insider

Floodwaters were several feet high in parts of Center City

Charles Davis/Insider

The water forced Center City to establish detours that stretched along several blocks in the area

Charles Davis/Insider

Some residents tried to access their flooded vehicles

Charles Davis/Insider

The floodwaters appeared to cause some property damage

Charles Davis/Insider

Several contiguous blocks were underwater west of City Hall

Charles Davis/Insider

