INSIDER PHOTOS: We waded into parts of Philadelphia that are underwater after remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the region
Firefighters deployed a motorboat in Center City
Long-time residents said they have never seen such flooding
Floodwaters were expected to rise throughout the day
The Vine Street Expressway is normally jammed with traffic
The highway is a major artery that cuts through the center of Philadelphia
The floodwater was at least 10 feet high
Exit ramps were lined with stalled cars
Flooding was worse closer to the Schuylkill River.
The flash flooding was accompanied by several tornadoes in the area
It's not yet clear when the highway will reopen
The Vine Street Expressway connects to several major highways
Parts of the expressway looked like a river itself
Floodwaters destroyed cars at several apartment buildings
In some cases, the water rushed in before owners could act
Firefighters were working to clear streets in Center City
Flooding was particularly bad near Arch Street and 22nd
Flooding blocked access to buildings in Center City
Dozens of cars around the city were at least partially submerged
Firefighters worked all morning to clear the streets
First-responders deployed a special operations unit
Floodwaters were several feet high in parts of Center City
The water forced Center City to establish detours that stretched along several blocks in the area
Some residents tried to access their flooded vehicles
The floodwaters appeared to cause some property damage
Several contiguous blocks were underwater west of City Hall
