Insider Q&A: Privacy advocate sees growing public alarm

MARCY GORDON
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeffrey Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, has advocated in Washington for privacy protection for 25 years, warning about threats to online privacy. The Associated Press spoke recently with Chester about growing public concern and official action.

Q: The Federal Trade Commission is considering crafting rules to police what it sees as harmful commercial surveillance. In Congress, privacy legislation has moved closer to passage. Do these developments reflect evolving public sentiment?

A: There’s a growing public backlash over the use of our personal information by companies such as Google, Amazon, Meta and TikTok. People are aware that nearly every company they deal with collects data from and about them. That lucrative information provides the companies’ immense revenues.

Q: What's behind the greater awareness and concern?

A: Helping propel action has been the series of data breaches in which sensitive information has been stolen. And parents are alarmed about data-gathering on their children. There’s now greater support for legislation to deliver serious privacy protections.

Q: It has seemed that most people aren't upset over tech companies’ use of their data as a commodity, given the platforms’ convenience and the fact that they’re free. Do you think this attitude may have been changed by healthcare emerging as a data pool, through tech companies like Amazon buying healthcare companies, for example? Could healthcare data put consumers over the edge on privacy?

A: I’ve always believed that once the public learns how its personal health information is being grabbed by online platforms, medical services companies, drugstores and pharmaceutical firms, a backlash would result. Patients rely on the internet to communicate with doctors, research medical conditions and order drugs. Many Americans use connected devices that reveal personal health details. Also fueling concern is the series of mergers and buyouts of medical services companies by Amazon, CVS and others. Despite what a company like Amazon may say about protecting health privacy, at its core it's a retailer that wants to sell you drugs and medical care along with detergent, music and movies.

Q: What’s likely to happen to national privacy legislation if the Republicans capture majorities in the House and Senate in the November elections?

A: If one or both houses flip to Republican control, it’s likely any new privacy legislation would favor the online data industry. Unless there’s a compromise, enough Democrats in a closely divided Senate would oppose a bill that doesn’t seriously protect consumers — and it would likely fail.

___

Interviewed by Marcy Gordon. Edited for clarity and length.

Recommended Stories

  • Glenn Hills High School student arrested for bringing BB gun on school property

    A Glenn Hills High School student was arrested Tuesday after a school officer saw a weapon tucked inside his waistband.

  • U.S. plans to award $221 million to address Mississippi flooding risks

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it plans to spend almost $800 million to address flood mitigation, coastal storm damage protection and address supply chain resilience. The plan, which is funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November 2021, supports construction of 31 additional projects and 11 previously announced projects. The plan also includes $221 million in construction funding for a comprehensive flood damage reduction plan for the Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi that is contingent upon a review the proposed project will meet environmental and other criteria.

  • SCOTUS to hear challenge to Section 230 protections

    Clarence Thomas has been alluding in previous dissents on other court cases that it is time for the Supreme Court to decide whether Section 230 provides tech companies overly broad liability protections.

  • Dyson's Coveted Multi-Floor Upright Vacuum Is Over $150 Off on Amazon Right Now

    Dyson products excel in Good Housekeeping Institute lab tests but rarely go on sale. The best Prime Day Dyson deals include $100+ off vacuums, fans and Airwrap.

  • UN chief: World is in `life-or-death struggle' for survival

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the world is in “a life-or-death struggle” for survival as “ climate chaos gallops ahead” and accused the world’s 20 wealthiest countries of failing to do enough to stop the planet from overheating. The U.N. chief said emissions of global-warming greenhouse gases are at an all-time high and rising, and it’s time for “a quantum level compromise” between rich developed countries that emitted most of the heat-trapping gases and emerging economies that often feel its worst effects. Guterres spoke as government representatives opened a meeting in Congo’s capital Kinshasa to prepare for the major U.N.-led climate conference in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

  • Hurricane Ian's death toll updated, dangers persist

    (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. At least 68 people have been confirmed dead: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. In Florida, Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy told NBC’s “Today Show” on Monday that the search and rescue mission would be taking place for the next couple of days. Murphy said that was why residents who evacuated are largely being kept away from their homes.

  • Police investigating suspicious death in Fresno. Victim found with gunshot wound

    The scene is on a block just southwest of Central East High.

  • Google’s GV backs SideQuest, an unofficial Meta Quest app store

    While the broader virtual reality industry earnestly waits for Meta’s next announcements around new VR products at its Connect event next week, Google’s venture arm GV is placing an interesting bet in a startup building up an ecosystem around some of Meta’s hardware. GV has led a $12 million Series A investment in SideQuest, the makers of an alternative app store for the Meta Quest VR headset, which allows developers to ship and market experimental games that may not initially meet Meta’s stringent store approval processes. Since launching their app in early 2019 after the Oculus Quest first launched, SideQuest's married founders Shane and Orla Harris have been streamlining the app's user experience while building out a more mature jumping off point for VR game developers to reach communities of early users and get feedback before graduating to the official store.

  • Police in California investigating possible serial killings, seeking person of interest

    Police are describing the deaths as a "series of killings," but stopped short of saying a serial killer was on the loose.

  • Stepfather killed in fight with men dropping off teen stepdaughters, Texas cops say

    The stepdaughters are 16 and 17 years old, officials said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Platinum Partner executives' appeal of fraud convictions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by two former Platinum Partners executives of their conviction on charges that they defrauded bondholders of one of the defunct hedge fund's portfolio companies as they seek a new trial. The justices, on the first day of their new term, turned away an appeal by Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht and co-chief investment officer David Levy of a lower court ruling that reversed the trial judge's decision to overturn their convictions after jurors found them guilty. Nordlicht and Levy were convicted in 2019 of securities fraud and conspiracy for cheating bondholders at the Platinum-controlled Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC to limit Platinum's losses if Black Elk went bankrupt.

  • Planned Parenthood plans mobile abortion clinic in Illinois

    Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The announcement came 100 days after the Supreme Court ruling that stripped away constitutional protections for abortions, allowing states to ban the procedure. Illinois didn't institute an abortion ban, but neighboring Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee did, along with several other states in the South and Midwest.

  • 7-year-old shot as family’s car pulls up to church, Illinois cops say. ‘Senseless’

    “My whole family is traumatized and hurt from this senseless act of violence.”

  • World Cup Watch: Ronaldo's game time a concern for Portugal

    Make that one start in seven Premier League games for Ronaldo at Manchester United this season, and only one goal for club or country in all competitions. Oh, and that was a penalty in a Europa League match against Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol. Ronaldo — one of world soccer’s greatest ever goal-scorers — didn’t even make it off the substitutes’ bench in the 6-3 loss to Manchester City on Sunday, a somewhat bewildering situation given how desperately the game was going for United at Etihad Stadium.

  • Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction in Florida. Here's what we know about the storm

    At least 68 people have been confirmed dead following the storm: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba.

  • 6 Thanksgiving Squishmallows Perfect for Your Little Turkey to Gobble up This Holiday

    Thanksgiving is largely known for comfort. After all, delicious dishes put us into food comas, which then require sweatpants and naps while the football game is on in the background. It's a chill, relaxing, cozy holiday! And what's the perfect addition to this comfort-filled holiday? Thanksgiving ...

  • California Decriminalizes A Popular Street 'Crime'

    A new law impacting pedestrians goes into effect Jan. 1.

  • Transcript: Sen. Rick Scott on "Face the Nation," Oct. 2, 2022

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida that aired on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

  • Matt Gaetz is asking the government to fund Hurricane Ian disaster relief in Florida days after he voted against FEMA aid

    Gaetz asked for monetary aid for his "fellow Florida Man" post-Hurricane Ian, just days after voting no to a bill that carved out cash for it.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Pennsylvania electoral map

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling by Pennsylvania's top court endorsing a map backed by a group of Democratic voters after Democratic Governor Tom Wolf vetoed a plan passed by the majority-Republican state legislature. Pennsylvania has 17 House districts - down one after the state lost population in the most recent national census done in 2020.