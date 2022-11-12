Insiders of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$6.4m worth of stock at a high price

Despite the fact that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stock rose 6.1% last week, insiders who sold US$6.4m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$113, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Abbott Laboratories Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Daniel Starks, for US$5.0m worth of shares, at about US$113 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$104. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Abbott Laboratories insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Abbott Laboratories Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Abbott Laboratories insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$1.3b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Abbott Laboratories Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Abbott Laboratories shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Abbott Laboratories insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Abbott Laboratories has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

