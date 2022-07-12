Insiders at Advanced Braking Technology Limited (ASX:ABV) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down AU$39k

Insiders who bought AU$656k worth of Advanced Braking Technology Limited (ASX:ABV) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 14% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$39k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Advanced Braking Technology

The insider Keith Knowles made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$184k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.044 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.032 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Keith Knowles. Notably Keith Knowles was also the biggest seller.

Keith Knowles bought a total of 19.30m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.034. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Advanced Braking Technology

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Advanced Braking Technology insiders own 62% of the company, worth about AU$7.6m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Advanced Braking Technology Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Advanced Braking Technology insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Advanced Braking Technology (2 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

