Insiders in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) are down 7.8% on their US$882k purchase despite recent gains

Insiders who bought US$882k worth of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 16% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$69k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Akoya Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Robert Shepler for US$441k worth of shares, at about US$12.93 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$11.86 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 68.57k shares for US$882k. On the other hand they divested 25.00k shares, for US$317k. In total, Akoya Biosciences insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Akoya Biosciences insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Akoya Biosciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Akoya Biosciences shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Akoya Biosciences and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Akoya Biosciences. For example - Akoya Biosciences has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

