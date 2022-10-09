Insiders at Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) sold US$4.9m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amgen

The Executive VP, Jonathan Graham, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$242 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$229. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Amgen didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Amgen Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Amgen. Specifically, Lead Independent Director Robert Eckert ditched US$1.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Amgen insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$192m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Amgen Tell Us?

An insider sold Amgen shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Amgen is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Amgen you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

