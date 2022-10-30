Insiders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) reaped rewards after their US$556k investment jumped another US$272k

Insiders who bought Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$131m as a result of the stock's 13% gain over the same period. As a result, their original purchase of US$556k worth of stock is now worth US$828k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

The Chief Medical Officer Neil Solomons made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$239k worth of shares at a price of US$5.30 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$8.02. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 103.20k shares worth US$556k. But insiders sold 32.93k shares worth US$395k. In total, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Aurinia Pharmaceuticals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. For example - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

