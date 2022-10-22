Insiders at Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) sold US$1.1m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Becton Dickinson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Betty Larson, for US$711k worth of shares, at about US$255 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$224). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Becton Dickinson insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.1% of Becton Dickinson shares, worth about US$93m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Becton Dickinson Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Becton Dickinson shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Becton Dickinson in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Becton Dickinson. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Becton Dickinson you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

