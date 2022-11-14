Insiders the biggest winners as Pertama Digital Berhad's (KLSE:PERTAMA) market cap rises to RM706m

A look at the shareholders of Pertama Digital Berhad (KLSE:PERTAMA) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, insiders were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 10% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Pertama Digital Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pertama Digital Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Pertama Digital Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pertama Digital Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Pertama Digital Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Perfect Hexagon Limited, Asset Management Arm, with ownership of 23%. Sabri Bin Abdul Rahman is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Nik Bin Nik Hassan Thani holds about 12% of the company stock. Sabri Bin Abdul Rahman, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Pertama Digital Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Pertama Digital Berhad stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of RM706m, that means they have RM367m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in Pertama Digital Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 12%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

