Insiders who bought Anpario plc (LON:ANP) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits UK£103m

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 15%, resulting in a UK£13m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, the stock they originally bought for UK£302k is now worth UK£734k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Anpario

Anpario Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Corporate Responsibility Director Karen Prior bought UK£127k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.59 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£4.30), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Anpario insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about UK£1.77. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders At Anpario Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Anpario insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought UK£282k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Anpario

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Anpario insiders have about 1.4% of the stock, worth approximately UK£1.5m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Anpario Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Anpario insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Anpario and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here