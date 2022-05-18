Insiders who bought into Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 8.7%

Insiders who bought Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by AU$90m as a result of the stock's 8.7% gain over the same period. Put another way, the original AU$511k acquisition is now worth AU$590k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Australian Clinical Labs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Executive Director Melinda McGrath made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$335k worth of shares at a price of AU$5.06 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$5.64. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Australian Clinical Labs insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Australian Clinical Labs Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Australian Clinical Labs insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$412k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Australian Clinical Labs Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.6% of Australian Clinical Labs shares, worth about AU$53m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Australian Clinical Labs Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Australian Clinical Labs shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Australian Clinical Labs you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

