Insiders who bought into Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 23%

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 23% resulting in a AU$48m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original AU$155k acquisition is now worth AU$337k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

While Clarity Pharmaceuticals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Clarity Pharmaceuticals insiders own about AU$59m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Clarity Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Clarity Pharmaceuticals shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Clarity Pharmaceuticals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Clarity Pharmaceuticals has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

