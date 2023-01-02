Insiders who bought Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) stock in the last 12 months recover some losses, but still down AU$68k

Insiders who bought AU$318k worth of Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 20% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$68k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Elementos Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Andrew Greig for AU$191k worth of shares, at about AU$0.43 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.30). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Elementos insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$0.38 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Elementos Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Elementos. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$95k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Elementos insiders own 26% of the company, worth about AU$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Elementos Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Elementos shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Elementos (including 2 which can't be ignored).

