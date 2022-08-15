Insiders who bought Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) stock in the last 12 months recover some losses, but still down AU$125k

Insiders who purchased AU$533k worth of Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 14% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$125k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Empire Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Michael Ruane for AU$302k worth of shares, at about AU$0.011 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.008). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Empire Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Empire Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Empire Resources insider buying shares in the last three months. Non-Executive Chairman Michael Ruane bought AU$30k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership Of Empire Resources

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Empire Resources insiders own 18% of the company, worth about AU$1.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Empire Resources Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Empire Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Empire Resources has 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

