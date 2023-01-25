Insiders who bought Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits AU$135m

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 11% resulting in a AU$13m addition to the company’s market value. In other words, the original AU$586k purchase is now worth AU$2.1m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Frontier Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Brian Flannery bought AU$406k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.13 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.46. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Frontier Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 35% of Frontier Energy shares, worth about AU$46m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Frontier Energy Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Frontier Energy shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Frontier Energy and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Frontier Energy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

