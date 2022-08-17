Insiders who bought Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits AU$84m

Last week, Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 11% last week, resulting in a AU$8.1m increase in the company's market worth. Put another way, the original AU$586k acquisition is now worth AU$1.4m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Frontier Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Brian Flannery bought AU$406k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.13 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.31), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Frontier Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Frontier Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Frontier Energy insiders own about AU$31m worth of shares. That equates to 37% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Frontier Energy Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Frontier Energy shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Frontier Energy and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Frontier Energy is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

