Insiders who bought Future plc (LON:FUTR) stock in the last 12 months recover some losses, but still down UK£83k

Insiders who bought UK£332k worth of Future plc (LON:FUTR) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 8.1% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling UK£83k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Future Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Zillah Byng-Thorne for UK£233k worth of shares, at about UK£31.42 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£19.80). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Zillah Byng-Thorne was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 12.61k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£26.37. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Future insiders own about UK£130m worth of shares (which is 5.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Future Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Future. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Future. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

